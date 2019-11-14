|
|
|
ABRAM Kenneth 'Ken' Pauline, Shane, Alison and families would like to thank everyone who attended Ken's funeral together with Colin Nolan who helped celebrate Ken's life.
Thanks to all who knew Ken for the kind comments, cards and flowers with a special thanks to all at
F.A. Stockill and Son Funerals. Another special thanks to all at
St. Catherine's Hospice
who looked after Ken whilst
he was in their care.
Donations from the service
raised £937 and will go to
St. Catherine's Hospice together with further monies kindly collected and donated by
Ken's granddaughter Anya xx.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 14, 2019