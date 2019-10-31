|
|
|
ABRAM Kenneth
'Ken' Passed away peacefully
in St Catherine's Hospice on
Monday 28th October 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline, devoted loving father of Shane, Alison and the late Paul,
much loved grandad,
dearly loved step dad and
very good friend to many.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November 2019
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
however, donations to
St. Catherine's Hospice would be gratefully received, collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Funeral Directors,
Snainton YO13 9AP
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 31, 2019