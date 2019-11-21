|
|
|
ROBINSON Keith Malcolm (Former manager of
General Accident Scarborough).
Peacefully at home after a long illness borne with dignity and courage on 11th November 2019, aged 87 years.
Treasured husband
of the late Dorothy,
loving father of Jane and Mark, father-in-law to Duncan and Trudi and proud grandfather of
Daniel, Lewis, Owen, Kieran
and Imogene.
Service to be at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th November
at 12noon. No flowers by request. Donations to the MS Society.
Plate provided at the service.
Resting at
B.Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 21, 2019