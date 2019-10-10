|
PALMER Keith On 5th October in Scarborough Hospital, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late June, dear father of Derrick and
the late Eve and father in law to Ros.
Funeral service to be held at
St Martin's Church, Seamer, on Friday 18th October at 11.30am, prior to interment in the Churchyard. Floral tributes may be sent to T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton, or donations in lieu
for Church Funds.
Collection plate at the service.
All friends are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments at The Mayfield Hotel.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 10, 2019