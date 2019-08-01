|
GODDARD, Kathleen
Passed away peacefully on 19th July 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother to Jonathan and Christopher, grandma to Joseph, Luke and Thomas. Mother in law to Helen and Andrea. A much loved wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 5th August 2019 at St Edward the
Confessor RC Church, Scarborough at 1pm. Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society after the service.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 25 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, Telephone 01723 500020.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 1, 2019