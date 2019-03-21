Home

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:45
Woodlands Crematorium
MYERS Kath Following a very short illness in
York Hospital, aged 71 years.
A beloved Wife to Bob, a loving
Mum to Ashley and the late Jamie, Mother in law to Joanne and a caring Grandma to Naomi and Daniel.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, on Tuesday 2nd April at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
can be made following the
service to Leukaemia &
Myeloma Research UK.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
