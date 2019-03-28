Home

T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:15
Woodlands Crematorium
June Bridge

Notice Condolences

June Bridge Notice
Bridge June Antoinette Aged 86 years, passed away peacefully on 24th March at
Briar Dene Retirement Home.
Beloved wife of the late George, loving mum of Carollyn, Stephen, Andrew, Sue and Owen and loving mother in law, gran and great gran. Service at 2.15pm on Thursday 4th April at Woodlands Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice,
collection at the service or c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 28, 2019
