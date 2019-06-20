|
Welford Julie Angela
(nee Smith) Robbie, Terry, Dianne and Joanne would like to thank family, neighbours and friends for their help and support at this sudden sad loss of Julie.
Special thanks to Colin Nolan for the moving service, Ann and Bernard's Staff for their dignified and caring help.
Also The Three Jolly Sailors for accommodating so many of Julie's friends and family afterwards. Donations have been forwarded to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 20, 2019
