Wilson Joyce Of Snainton.
Peacefully on Wednesday 10th July, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, cherished mother of Stephen, Keith and the late Ian,
dear mother-in-law of Gill
and the late Sue, a much-loved grandma of Kerry, Laura,
Lynsey, Tom and James and
great-grandma of Tom,
Emily and Eva.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday
22nd July at 12 Noon.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Macmillan Nurses.
Enquiries to
F. A. Stockill and Son
Funeral Directors
(01723) 859279
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019