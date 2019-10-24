|
|
|
WALKER Joyce On 15th October, peacefully in
St Cecilia's Nursing Home,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Robert and the late David, mother in law to Sue and Sue and a very special grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for
St Catherine's Hospice.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All friends are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments at The Duchess
on Woodlands Drive.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 24, 2019