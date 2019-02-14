|
HUGHES Joyce
(née Preston) Peacefully in Pinfold Lodge on
11th February 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Michael, much loved nana to Michelle, Paul, and great-grandsons Callum and Ben.
Service to be held at the
Salvation Army Citadel on
Tuesday 26th February at 1.30pm, followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium.
Donations may be left following the service for Cancer Research.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Son.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
