Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Bernard & Sons
1-5 Prospect Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 7JP
01723 817181
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:30
Salvation Army Citadel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hughes

Notice Condolences

Joyce Hughes Notice
HUGHES Joyce
(née Preston) Peacefully in Pinfold Lodge on
11th February 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Michael, much loved nana to Michelle, Paul, and great-grandsons Callum and Ben.
Service to be held at the
Salvation Army Citadel on
Tuesday 26th February at 1.30pm, followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium.
Donations may be left following the service for Cancer Research.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Son.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.