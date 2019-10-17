|
|
|
Dark Joyce Passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on
13th October, aged 97 years.
Former teacher of history.
Will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
Private committal followed
by Thanksgiving Service at
South Cliff Methodist Church
on Thursday 24th October at
12.00 noon. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the Methodist Relief and Development Fund. Collection at the service or
c/o T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019