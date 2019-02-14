Home

Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
13:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Leeds
Josephine Stenholm Notice
STENHOLM (née Gill)
Josephine Elizabeth Passed away on 28th January 2019, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved mum of Jason, in-law Vicky and devoted grandma of Gil, partner and soulmate of the late Andy, much loved sister of Rodney and a dear aunt to his family.
Funeral service will be at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 21st February
at 1:40pm.
Former pupil at Central Primary School and Scarborough
Convent for girls.
Fond memories of happy times, RIP our Jo.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
