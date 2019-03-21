|
STAUNTON Joseph Aloysius Died 3rd March 2019.
Anne, Lucy, Noel and Rene wish
to thank all their friends and neighbours for their prayers and expressions of sympathy
at this sad time.
Special thanks to Gladstone Carers, South Cliff Surgery,
North Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Scarborough Hospital
and the Hospice at home team
for all their care.
Also to Canon Edmond Gubbins, Father Albert Schembri and Father William Massie for their compassionate pastoral care and a comforting Requiem Mass. Thank you to all who generously donated to CAFOD
in Joe's memory.
Thanks to Kevin Moxon Funeral Director and colleagues for their wonderfully kind, caring
and professional service.
To Pattison's for their beautiful flowers and Kirby Catering for a lovely meal and Michael Airey for beautifully printed Prayer Cards.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
