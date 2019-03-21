Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Staunton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Staunton

Notice STAUNTON Joseph Aloysius Died 3rd March 2019.

Anne, Lucy, Noel and Rene wish

to thank all their friends and neighbours for their prayers and expressions of sympathy

at this sad time.

Special thanks to Gladstone Carers, South Cliff Surgery,

North Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Scarborough Hospital

and the Hospice at home team

for all their care.

Also to Canon Edmond Gubbins, Father Albert Schembri and Father William Massie for their compassionate pastoral care and a comforting Requiem Mass. Thank you to all who generously donated to CAFOD

in Joe's memory.

Thanks to Kevin Moxon Funeral Director and colleagues for their wonderfully kind, caring

and professional service.

To Pattison's for their beautiful flowers and Kirby Catering for a lovely meal and Michael Airey for beautifully printed Prayer Cards. Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices