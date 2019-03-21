Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
14:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnes VanDen Hooff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnes VanDen Hooff

Notice Condolences

Johnnes VanDen Hooff Notice
Van Den Hooff Johnnes
'Dutch Joe' Suddenly on
17th March 2019 at home
aged 77 years. Loving husband
to Maggie and a much loved
dad, granddad, great granddad and friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held on Friday 29th March at 2.15 pm
at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations may be made to
the family's chosen charities.
Enquiries to George Roberts
at G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Sherwood Street. 501027
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.