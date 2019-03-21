|
Van Den Hooff Johnnes
'Dutch Joe' Suddenly on
17th March 2019 at home
aged 77 years. Loving husband
to Maggie and a much loved
dad, granddad, great granddad and friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held on Friday 29th March at 2.15 pm
at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations may be made to
the family's chosen charities.
Enquiries to George Roberts
at G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Sherwood Street. 501027
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
