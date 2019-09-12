Home

Stockill John Arthur
(Arthur) Peacefully on 30th August 2019 aged 80 years,
beloved husband of Doreen,
much loved father of Lesley,
father in law of Robert
and adored super grandad
of Holly and the late Kieran.
Service and Cremation at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 12.45pm. Family flowers only, but
if desired, donations may be made to The Family's Chosen Charity.
Collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 12, 2019
