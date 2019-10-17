Home

PHILLIS John Passed away in
Scarborough Hospital
on 27th September,
aged 78 years,
surrounded by his loving family.
A much loved dad to
Andrew, Ian and Helen and
a beloved grandad.
Funeral service will be held
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scarborough, YO12 6QN on
Monday 21st October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations gratefully received
to The Rainbow Centre which
can be left at the service.
Any enquiries to
Special Send Offs,
Tel: 01723 267346.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019
