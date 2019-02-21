|
|
|
Jowsey John
(Jack) Jack's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks for the many lovely cards and messages of condolence, sympathy,
love and support
from all who knew him.
Very special thanks to the
Rev Mike Leigh, Rev Hellmuth and Chris Wright for the beautiful, uplifting and musical
Thanksgiving service at
St. Laurence's Church, Scalby
in which over £1400 was generously donated for
The British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Unit at Scarborough Hospital.
Grateful thanks to all the staff in the Macmillan Cancer Unit for their care, dedication
and kindness.
Also thanks to B Bernard & Sons for their professionalism
and compassion,
Joe Purdy at Hearts and Flowers for the beautiful floral tribute and The Park Manor
for their warm hospitality.
Loved, missed and
remembered always.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 21, 2019
