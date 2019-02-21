Resources More Obituaries for John Jowsey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Jowsey

Notice Jowsey John

(Jack) Jack's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks for the many lovely cards and messages of condolence, sympathy,

love and support

from all who knew him.

Very special thanks to the

Rev Mike Leigh, Rev Hellmuth and Chris Wright for the beautiful, uplifting and musical

Thanksgiving service at

St. Laurence's Church, Scalby

in which over £1400 was generously donated for

The British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Unit at Scarborough Hospital.

Grateful thanks to all the staff in the Macmillan Cancer Unit for their care, dedication

and kindness.

Also thanks to B Bernard & Sons for their professionalism

and compassion,

Joe Purdy at Hearts and Flowers for the beautiful floral tribute and The Park Manor

for their warm hospitality.

Loved, missed and

Loved, missed and

remembered always. Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 21, 2019