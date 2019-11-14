|
GREENWOOD John Michael On 7th November 2019,
in York Hospital aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anne. Much loved dad of Rachel, Edward and Jayne, father-in-law of Charlotte, Stephen and Chris, much loved grandad of Archie
and Jessica. Service at St Peter's Church, Willerby, Staxton on
Monday 18th November 2019 at 11.00 am followed by private committal. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'Ayton and Snainton Surgeries'
and the church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 14, 2019