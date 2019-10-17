|
JOAN FORD Aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Tom and mother to sons Richard and David James.
Fondly regarded in-law, aunt, neighbour and friend of many.
Joan passed away peacefully on September 22nd in Scarborough Hospital following a long series
of illnesses, "bravely borne."
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The family wish to record their thanks to the staff of Scarborough Hospital, Funeral Directors
B Bernard & Sons, in particular Paul, and to the Reverend G Bowell for the professionalism and kindness shown during
this sad time.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019