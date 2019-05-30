Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Bernard & Sons
1-5 Prospect Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 7JP
01723 817181
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:45
St Laurence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Charlesworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Charlesworth

Notice Condolences

Jo Charlesworth Notice
CHARLESWORTH Jo Suddenly but peacefully on
22nd May, aged 48 years.
Treasured wife to John, loving
mum to Andy and Katie, devoted
daughter of Chris and the late Trevor, sister to Julie, a loving auntie and niece, and a true and much respected friend to so many people. Funeral service at St Laurence Church on Tuesday 4th June at 10:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jo would
be welcome at the service for
Teenage Cancer Trust or c/o
B. Bernard and Sons.
"At rest now in the arms of Jesus"
Published in The Scarborough News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.