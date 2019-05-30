|
|
|
CHARLESWORTH Jo Suddenly but peacefully on
22nd May, aged 48 years.
Treasured wife to John, loving
mum to Andy and Katie, devoted
daughter of Chris and the late Trevor, sister to Julie, a loving auntie and niece, and a true and much respected friend to so many people. Funeral service at St Laurence Church on Tuesday 4th June at 10:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jo would
be welcome at the service for
Teenage Cancer Trust or c/o
B. Bernard and Sons.
"At rest now in the arms of Jesus"
Published in The Scarborough News on May 30, 2019
Read More