|
|
|
STANDIDGE Jeanne Marie Passed away peacefully on 8th July at Dunollie Nursing Home, Scarborough, aged 88.
Sister to Ann and John,
sister-in-law to Charles and Maureen, loving aunt to Suzanne and Liam, great aunt to Mia,
Callum, Zadie and Muna.
A funeral service to celebrate her wonderful life will be held on Monday 22nd July
at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be given in lieu
of flowers for Dementia UK.
A donation box will be provided
at the service.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019