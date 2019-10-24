|
|
|
Temple Jean
(nee Bullamore) On 19th October 2019,
peacefully after a short illness in Dunollie Care Home.
A loving aunt of George,
Garry and Paul.
Service of celebration of Jean's life at Scarborough Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 1.30pm.
Bright colours by request.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations to
Saint Catherine's Hospice
may be made at the service.
Any enquiries to
B Bernard and Sons
Funeral Director
01723 817650
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 24, 2019