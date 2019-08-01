Home

F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:00
St Helen's and All Saints' Church
Wykeham
Jean Rawson Notice
RAWSON Jean Mary Formerly of Ruston, passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on 23rd July, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick.
A cherished and much-loved
aunty to Janet and Anthony.
Service and interment at St Helen's and All Saints' Church, Wykeham on Friday 9th August at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F A Stockill and Son, 9A Station Road, Snainton YO13 9AP
(01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 1, 2019
