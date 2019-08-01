|
|
|
RAWSON Jean Mary Formerly of Ruston, passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on 23rd July, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick.
A cherished and much-loved
aunty to Janet and Anthony.
Service and interment at St Helen's and All Saints' Church, Wykeham on Friday 9th August at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F A Stockill and Son, 9A Station Road, Snainton YO13 9AP
(01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 1, 2019