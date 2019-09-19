|
|
|
BROWN Jean It is with great sadness that
the family of Mrs. Jean Brown announces her passing after
a long illness, on September
4th 2019, at the age of 87.
Jean, who lived for many years in
the village of Gristhorpe, passed
away peacefully at the Mayfair
Care Home in Scarborough and
will be lovingly remembered by
Steven her son.
Jean had a wide and varied
career along with spending many
happy years raising her family.
Throughout her life maintained
her love of gardening,
music and cats.
The funeral service will be held
at East Riding Crematorium,
Octon Cross Road, at 2:30pm
on Monday 23rd September.
All are welcome to attend.
Please make any charitable
donations to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 19, 2019