Home

POWERED BY

Services
G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Braithwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Braithwaite

Notice Condolences

Jean Braithwaite Notice
Braithwaite Jean On 21st September 2019,
peacefully, aged 94 years,
wife of the late Jack,
dearly loved mother of
Gloria, John, George, Chris, Jackie, Marie and the late Annie.
A loving grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
Service and cremation at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 11.15am. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to
St Bernadette's Residents Fund, collection at the service.

Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.