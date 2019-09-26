|
Braithwaite Jean On 21st September 2019,
peacefully, aged 94 years,
wife of the late Jack,
dearly loved mother of
Gloria, John, George, Chris, Jackie, Marie and the late Annie.
A loving grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
Service and cremation at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 11.15am. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to
St Bernadette's Residents Fund, collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019