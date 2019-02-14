|
|
|
Beech Jean Margaret
(nee Crunden) Passed away on 6th February
at Priceholme, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late George and much loved by all her family.
Former headteacher and Methodist local preacher for over 50 years.
Private cremation followed by service of thanksgiving at 12.45pm on Friday 22nd February at Scalby Methodist Church, Scarborough.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Scalby Methodist Church and Priceholme.
Collection at the service or c/o
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
