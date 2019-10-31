|
Allen Jean
(nee Whiting) Born Scarborough 14th May, 1937, passed away peacefully at
St Catherine's Hospice
on 19th October.
Dearly beloved mum
of Neil and Karen,
much loved gran to Christopher.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday
6th November at 11.15a.m.
Donations would be welcome at the service for St Catherine's Hospice.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
Jean's family would wish to
thank all friends and carers at
Wheel House Square, St Catherine's Hospice and health and community care teams who have provided love, care and support to Jean.
This has always been
deeply appreciated.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 31, 2019