|
|
|
Thurston Jane Elizabeth On 15th November
aged 72 whilst on
holiday in Edinburgh.
Dearly loved wife of John
and much loved mother of
John and William.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium, Woodlands Drive, Scarborough, YO12 6QN on Monday 9th December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jane would be welcome and may be left at the service for the Cats Protection League or sent c/o
Sid Bowes & Son (Undertaker),
2 Ravine Hill, Filey, YO14 9EU.
Tel 01723 514044.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019