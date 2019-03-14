Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Bernard & Sons
1-5 Prospect Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 7JP
01723 817181
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
13:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Myers

Notice Condolences

Jamie Myers Notice
MYERS Jamie Following a short illness in
St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 42 years.
A loving son of Bob and Kath, brother to Ashley, brother-in-law to Joanne and a loving uncle to
Naomi and Daniel.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 1.30pm.
At Jamie's request please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Resting peacefully at
B. Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.