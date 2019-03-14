|
|
|
MYERS Jamie Following a short illness in
St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 42 years.
A loving son of Bob and Kath, brother to Ashley, brother-in-law to Joanne and a loving uncle to
Naomi and Daniel.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 1.30pm.
At Jamie's request please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Resting peacefully at
B. Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 14, 2019
