Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Nichol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Nichol

Notice Condolences

James Nichol Notice
NICHOL James Vincent
(Vince) Of Wilton, passed away after a long illness in St Catherine's Hospice on May 21st 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Margaret, a much loved
dad of Ann, Richard and Gillian, adored grandad of Helen, Craig, Hannah, Ben, Katie and Sophie
and a devoted great grandad
of Callum, Isla, Lorna,
Amelia, Bonnie and Eliza.

Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Wednesday
12th June at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be given for St Catherine's Hospice and Snainton Surgery, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.