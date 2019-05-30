|
|
|
NICHOL James Vincent
(Vince) Of Wilton, passed away after a long illness in St Catherine's Hospice on May 21st 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Margaret, a much loved
dad of Ann, Richard and Gillian, adored grandad of Helen, Craig, Hannah, Ben, Katie and Sophie
and a devoted great grandad
of Callum, Isla, Lorna,
Amelia, Bonnie and Eliza.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Wednesday
12th June at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be given for St Catherine's Hospice and Snainton Surgery, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 30, 2019
