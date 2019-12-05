Home

James Johnson

James Johnson Notice
Johnson Peacefully in hospital on
28th November, James (Jimmy),
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Beryl,
dearly loved father of Ian, a much loved grandad of Lauren, Natasha, Abbie and Liam and dear great grandad of Scarlett.
Funeral service takes place at 1.30pm on Tuesday 10th December in Woodlands Crematorium Chapel, followed by cremation.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu may be given
for the work of the
Royal British Legion.
All enquiries to Kevin Moxon Independent Funeral Directors
tel 01723 366111.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 5, 2019
