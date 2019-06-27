|
|
|
MALLINSON Jack The family of the late Jack Mallinson would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and messages of condolence.
Thanks also to everyone who attended the funeral service
and made donations to
All Saints Church and
the Royal British Legion.
Thank you to Reverend Tim Parker for his support and comforting words. A special thanks to Darren and Alison of Unsworth Funeral Service for going the extra mile with the arrangements and to the Royal British Legion Standard Bearer who added to the occasion.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 27, 2019
