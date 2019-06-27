Resources More Obituaries for Jack Mallinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Mallinson

Notice MALLINSON Jack The family of the late Jack Mallinson would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and messages of condolence.

Thanks also to everyone who attended the funeral service

and made donations to

All Saints Church and

the Royal British Legion.



Thank you to Reverend Tim Parker for his support and comforting words. A special thanks to Darren and Alison of Unsworth Funeral Service for going the extra mile with the arrangements and to the Royal British Legion Standard Bearer who added to the occasion. Published in The Scarborough News on June 27, 2019