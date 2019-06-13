Home

Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30
All Saints Church
Hunmanby
Mallinson Jack Passed away peacefully after a short illness,
surrounded by his family on Wednesday 5th June 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved Husband to
the late Muriel.
Loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Gone but not forgotten.
Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Hunmanby on
Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please and donations to All Saints Church
and the Royal British Legion.
Enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on June 13, 2019
