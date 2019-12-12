|
Bannister Jack Passed away peacefully on
3rd December 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved father of Christine,
Steve and John, father-in-law to Mandy, Vicky and Richard,
much loved grandfather to
Matthew, James, Ashleigh, Alexandra, Sophie, Lewis and Vanessa and great grandad to Henry. Grateful thanks to all staff
at Eastfield Medical Centre
for their care of Jack.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 16th December at Woodlands Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu
to St Catherine's Hospice.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 12, 2019