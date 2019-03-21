|
|
|
Porteous (nee Taylor)
Irene Aged 89 years,
peacefully on March 16th,
formerly of Scarborough.
Beloved wife of Martin,
loving mother of David and
Jane and mother-in-law of Rob.
Adored grandma of Richard and David Ian and great-grandma.
Funeral Wednesday March 27th. Would friends please meet
for service in Darlington Crematorium at 10.45am.
Family flowers only, donations may be sent for Dementia UK c/o
Whitehouse Funeral Service,
11 West Auckland Road, Darlington DL3 9EJ 01325 482999
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
