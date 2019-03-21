Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:45
Darlington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Porteous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Porteous

Notice Condolences

Irene Porteous Notice
Porteous (nee Taylor)
Irene Aged 89 years,
peacefully on March 16th,
formerly of Scarborough.
Beloved wife of Martin,
loving mother of David and
Jane and mother-in-law of Rob.
Adored grandma of Richard and David Ian and great-grandma.
Funeral Wednesday March 27th. Would friends please meet
for service in Darlington Crematorium at 10.45am.
Family flowers only, donations may be sent for Dementia UK c/o
Whitehouse Funeral Service,
11 West Auckland Road, Darlington DL3 9EJ 01325 482999
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.