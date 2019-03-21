|
WINSPEAR Ian David Has rolled his last
cricket pitch.
Passed away peacefully
on 14th March.
Much loved husband of Jeanne,
loving dad of Amanda, Philip, Ashley and Traci, cherished grandad of Ayrton and Saskia, Danika, Fiona and Charlotte and great grandad of Maisie and Billy. Father-in-law to Graham and Andrew.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on
29th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice and
Ebberston Cricket Club,
either at service or c/o
F.A. Stockill and Son Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
