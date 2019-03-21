Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Winspear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Winspear

Notice Condolences

Ian Winspear Notice
WINSPEAR Ian David Has rolled his last
cricket pitch.
Passed away peacefully
on 14th March.
Much loved husband of Jeanne,
loving dad of Amanda, Philip, Ashley and Traci, cherished grandad of Ayrton and Saskia, Danika, Fiona and Charlotte and great grandad of Maisie and Billy. Father-in-law to Graham and Andrew.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on
29th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice and
Ebberston Cricket Club,
either at service or c/o
F.A. Stockill and Son Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.