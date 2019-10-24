Home

TISSINGTON Ian Aged 69.
Peacefully at home
on 17th October.
Dearly loved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Andrew, Catherine and Matthew,
dear grandad to Jaydon, Daisy, Millie, Oliver and Neva,
loving brother to Helen.
Funeral service to be held at
Scalby Methodist Church on
Friday 25th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Hospice at Home and Marie Curie Nurses.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Falsgrave Funeral Service, 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 24, 2019
