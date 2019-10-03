|
Osburn Hilda Of Filey, passed away on
Thursday 19th September
and will sorely be missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at the Octon Crematorium at 1:30pm on Friday 11th October 2019.
At Hilda's request, no black is to be worn and there are to be no flowers as this will be a celebration of Hilda's warm and loving life. Instead, donations to Marie Curie would be lovely via the local Filey branch. Further details can be obtained from Filey Funeral Care on 01723 515513.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 3, 2019