|
|
|
BOOTH Helen Mary Passed away at Castle Hill Hospital on 25th September aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Malcolm
A much loved mother of
David and Christopher
and step-mother to Carolyn,
Anita and Gillian, a dear sister to Raymond, a mother-in-law,
sister-in-law, aunt
and grandmother to all the many members of their families.
She will be sadly missed not only by the families but as a good friend and acquaintance to so many people.
A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life will be held at South Cliff Methodist Church at 11am on Monday 14th October.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be welcomed
at the service for
The British Heart Foundation
and The Church.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 3, 2019