CRAGGS Heather Of Crossgates, formerly of Wykeham Grange Farm.
Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Hunmanby village on 27th February 2019, aged 57 years. Cherished partner of Graham.
A loving mother of Rebecca and Daniel, beloved Grandma of Sacha and a much loved daughter-in-law to Dolly, also a good friend to many. Service at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Thursday 14th March at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Cancer Research, collection at service or send
c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 7, 2019
