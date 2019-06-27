|
Hopkins Hazel Isobel Passed away peacefully on 24th June 2019 at St Cecilia's Nursing Home, Scarborough aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Cecil Alfred,
much loved mum of Jacqueline Yvonne, grandmother of
Stephen Michael, great grandmother and
great - great grandmother.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday 2nd July at 12.45pm at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
Family flowers only please, donations for
St Catherine's Hospice and RSPCA are welcome at the service.
Resting at B Bernard and Sons
Published in The Scarborough News on June 27, 2019
