TINDALL Harry
(Ticker) Margaret and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to friends and neighbours for their kindness, support and many cards and messages at the sad loss of Harry. Many thanks to all those who attended the service and
for the kind donations for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A special mention to Rev. Mike Leigh and Tim Osbourne for the comforting service and kind words. Sincere thanks to the staff at St. Cecilias, who cared for Harry in his final months. We would also like to thank Phil, Claire and all at FA Stockill & Son for all their guidance and support with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 6, 2019
