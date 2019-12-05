|
HAIGH Harry On 28th November at home with his family, aged 72 years.
Beloved soulmate of the late Christine, dearly loved dad of James and Samantha and a much loved grandad and father in law.
Funeral service to be held at
St John the Baptist Church, Cayton on Wednesday 11th December at 2.15pm prior to committal at Woodlands Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Yorkshire Cancer Research and Church funds. Collection plate at the service or c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 5, 2019