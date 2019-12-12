|
|
|
Flinton Graham Stanley
(Gram) Passed away peacefully,
after a courageous battle, with
his family by his side.
Dearly loved son of Vera and the late Stan Flinton, treasured brother of the late Sandra Mintoft, soulmate of Christine Flinton, cherished dad of Matthew
and Annika and a
much loved Grampops.
Service 10.30am
Wednesday 18th December
at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the Macmillan Unit at Scarborough Hospital who looked after
him so well.
Collection at the service or c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 12, 2019