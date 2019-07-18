|
|
|
BIRD Gordon Mary, Alan and Sue,
Ann and Jim, grandchildren
Hayley and Daniel and partners
Tom and Jules and family would like to thank everyone who attended Gordon's funeral,
for their love, support,
kind words and cards.
A special thanks to Sue and friends for organising a fond farewell. Grateful thanks to all caring staff at Scarborough Hospital,
Forget-Me-Not Florists for their beautiful arrangements, to Phil and Claire at Stockills Funeral Directors for their compassionate and personal service and to the Revd. Andrew Moreland for his supportive and thoughtful service.
Grateful thanks for all the generous contributions to Gordon's chosen charity
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019