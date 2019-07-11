Home

BIRD Gordon Of Crossgates, passed away peacefully at Scarborough Hospital on Monday 1st July 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Ann and Alan, devoted grandad of Hayley and Daniel
and a good friend to many.
Service and interment at
St Martin's Church, Seamer on Friday 12th July 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Collection at service or send
c/o F A Stockill and Son,
Funerals Director, Snainton
Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 11, 2019
