Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:15
Woodlands Cremation
Gertrude Whitfield Notice
WHITFIELD Gertrude Hannah Joyce Unexpectedly on 22nd October,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife
of the late Raymond,
loving and devoted mum of Pauline,
dear mum in law to Jon and
will be sadly missed by Dot and her many wonderful friends and family.
Funeral service at Woodlands Cremation on Monday
4th November at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations would be welcome
at the service for the
RNLI Local Branch and RNIB.
Resting at B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 31, 2019
