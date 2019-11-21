Home

George Jackson

Notice

George Jackson Notice
JACKSON George William Susan, Jennie, Kara, Skye and family would like to thank all their relatives and friends for the
cards, flowers and messages of support at this sad time.
Thanks to the
Rev Andrew Moreland
for the comforting service.
Thank you to Claire and Phil at
F. A. Stockill and Son for their help and kindness for the funeral arrangements and to
St Catherine's Hospice and the Marie Curie nurses for their care. A total of £688.49 was raised for
St Catherine's Hospice and
St Martin's Church
in George's memory.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 21, 2019
