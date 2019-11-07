|
|
|
HARMAN George On 3rd November, peacefully in
St Helen's Nursing Home,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean and loving dad of the late David.
A dear brother to Marjorie
and a special uncle.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November at 12noon. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for
the Alzheimer's Society.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019